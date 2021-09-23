Jenna Johnson’s Injury Kept Her From ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

Jenna Johnson had to take a day off from rehearsals Tuesday (Sept. 21st) after hurting her knee during her and JoJo Siwa’s history-making routine at the end of Monday (Sept. 20th) night’s premiere of Dancing with the Stars,

The dancer told Page Six, “I slipped on JoJo’s dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me. While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in.”

However, she said that she has been icing the knee and will be able to compete in week two.

Johnson shared that Siwa checked in with her twice on Tuesday, both to see how she was doing and to make sure she was practicing their next routine correctly.