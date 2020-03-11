Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Welcome Baby Callum Michael Rebel

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee welcomed their first child together, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on Friday. Callum joins Jenna’s 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, whom she shares with her ex, Channing Tatum.

Jenna shared the happy news on Tuesday alongside a black-and-white shot of herself and Callum, writing: “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond. Welcome to the world you little angel!”

Steve shared a shot of Callum’s hand, writing: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child.”

Before giving birth, Steve told Us: “I’m nervous as can be, but I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be okay. There’s no way to even describe how excited you are at this moment, but we’re beyond. We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

Steve and Jenna are engaged.