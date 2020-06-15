Jenelle Evans To Split With David Eason After Another Assault Arrest

David Eason has been arrested again, this time on charges of assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with two of his wife Jenelle Evans’ pals. The Teen Mom alum was taken to Columbus County Detention Center in Whiteville, North Caroline Friday. He was released on an unsecured bond and is due in court on July 6.

According to reports, Eason hit one of Evans’ friends with a pistol during an altercation over the keys to his truck. Evans had asked two of her male friends to come over to her house and help her collect her things and leave him.

She will reportedly file a restraining order against him on Monday, and is currently staying with a family member.

Evans shared an update on Facebook, writing: “I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS! I’m going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on so I won’t be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I’ll be stronger and better than ever soon!” She shares a 3-year-old daughter named Ensley Jolie with Eason.

The pair got back together about a month ago, five months after they split over Eason shooting and killing their family dog in front of Ensley. After the incident, they temporarily lost custody of their children. Evans also shares sons Jace, 10 (whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis) and Kaiser, 5 (whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith).