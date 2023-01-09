Jen Shah Is Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Federal Prison For Telemarketing Scheme

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her role in a fraud scheme that targeted people who were mostly over the age of 55. Shah plead guilty to the telemarketing scheme and appeared in court in New York City on Friday (January 6th).

When given the chance to speak in court, she reportedly said, “I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

After her sentence was announced, Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement, “Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”