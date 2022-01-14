Jeff Ross And John Mayer Get Bob Saget’s Car From LAX

Jeff Ross and John Mayer teamed up to retrieve Bob Saget’s Prius from LAX on Wednesday (Jan. 12th).

The two spoke of their late friend on Instagram Live as they drove back from the airport with the singer saying, “I’ve never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life.”

Mayer added that it was Ross who ponied up the $250 to get the car out of the lot so that he could keep the receipt in his wallet as a way of keeping Saget close to him.

The comedian added, “I have my grandfather’s union card from construction and I’ll have the receipt from Bob’s car.”

The Full House star’s widow Kelly Rizzo shared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote, “No words for how much this meant to me. These two men have been holding me up and taking care of me (along with many other incredible people who loved my husband more than anything).”

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (Jan. 9th). He was 65.