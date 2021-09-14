Jeff Bridges Reveals Cancer Remission, COVID Diagnosis

American icon and beloved actor Jeff Bridges has shared a whole host of happy news on his website. Bridges revealed that his cancer, the diagnosis of which he first made public last fall, is in remission. He also said that he battled COVID-19, but recovered.

“Lots has gone down since my last installment,” the 71-year-old wrote. “My cancer is in remission — the 9″ x 12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble.”

“COVID kicked my **s pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” the Big Lebowski star continued. “I heard that the vaccine can help folks with [long-term COVID]. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

He called his cancer a “joke” compared to COVID. Bridges joins a long list of celebs who’ve had COVID. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first to go public with a diagnosis, and since then, Idris Elba, Sharon Osbourne, Pink, Sara Bareilles, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Daniel Dae Kim, Tom Brady, Hilary Duff, Liv Tyler, Grimes, Larry King and Kaitlyn Bristowe are among the dozens who have also grappled with it.

After bouncing back from cancer and COVID, he said he was able to dance with his daughter Hayley at her wedding to Justin Shane, with the help of Oxygen. He also said that he would able to resume production of FX’s The Old Man.

Now, he’s hoping to ditch the Oxygen. “We’ve been concentrating on getting me off of the oxygen assistance, which until recently I’ve been needing to walk around,” Bridges explained. “The sound it makes reminds me of Darth Vader.”