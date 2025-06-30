Jeff Bezos Marries Lauren Sanchez In Lavish Venice Ceremony

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tied the knot with former journalist Lauren Sanchez in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy, in front of approximately 200 guests. Sanchez shared photos of the event on Instagram, revealing her new name as “Lauren Sanchez Bezos.” The couple, who began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2023, exchanged vows in front of a star-studded guest list including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Attendees arrived at the ceremony on San Giorgio Maggiore Island via water taxis for the extravagant three-day celebration, which was estimated to cost between $64 million and $76 million. (Upi)