Jeff Baena, Writer, Director & Husband Of Aubrey Plaza, Dead At 47

Independent filmmaker Jeff Baena, best known for collaborating with his wife Aubrey Plaza on The Little Hours and Life After Beth, has died at 47. The cause was ruled to be a suicide by hanging, as confirmed by a representative and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Baena, who studied film at NYU, made his mark by writing David O. Russell’s film I Heart Huckabees, before going to direct 5 feature films himself. Plaza, who Baena started dating in 2011 and married in 2021, appeared in four of those, including his final film, Spin Me Round, in 2022. (CNN)