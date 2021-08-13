Jef Holm Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Former Roommate

The Bachelorette’s Jef Holm has filed for a temporary civil harassment restraining order against his former roommate Robby Hayes.

According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Hayes enters the property “at least once a week” without permission. Holm writes in the filing, “I do not feel safe around him. He threatens me and still hasn’t stopped to this day. He claims he has belongings there and that’s why he enters but he is not on the lease and is making me fearful.”

Hayes has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the Bachelorette alum’s home and workplace.