Jean-Luc Godard, Emmy Awards, John Oliver + More!

JEAN-LUC GODARD DIES AT 91: Deadline reports that Breathless (À bout de souffle) director Jean-Luc Godard died by assisted suicide in Switzerland at the age of 91. Godard was a leading figure of the French New Wave, and his films included Contempt, A Woman is a Woman, Le Petit Soldat, Vivre sa vie, and Pierrot le Fou. Many in Hollywood honored the late director via social media on Tuesday (September 13th), including Antonio Banderas and Stephen Fry.

EMMY AWARDS VIEWERSHIP REACHES AN ALL-TIME LOW: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the viewership numbers for Monday’s (September 12th) Emmy Awards reached an all-time low. The 74th Primetime Emmys saw 5.92 million viewers, dropping below six million for the first time. The previous low occurred in 2020, with 6.36 million people watching.

JOHN OLIVER’S JOKE ABOUT QUEEN ELIZABETH II IS CENSORED BY BRITISH TELEVISION NETWORK: According to The New York Post, the UK broadcasting network Sky censored Monday’s (September 12th) episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver due to jokes Oliver made about Queen Elizabeth II’s death. In one of the jokes that was cut, Oliver said, “But obviously, we need to start with the UK, which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” Viewers took to social media to air their frustrations with the censorship. “Dear @SkyUK , there was a VERY obvious edit in tonight’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ – what gives? Presuming it was queen-related?” one user wrote. Another commented, “Don’t censor my @LastWeekTonight. I am British, I am a monarchist and I CAN TAKE A JOKE!!! The coverage and forced mourning here is getting real out of hand.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘BABYLON:’ On Tuesday (September 13th), Paramount Pictures released the trailer for Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Variety reports that the film is set in 1920s Hollywood, as the industry transitions from silent films to “talkies.”