Jay Leno, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum + More!

JAY LENO FILES FOR CONSERVATORSHIP OVER HIS WIFE MAVIS’ ESTATE AMID HER DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS: According to USA Today, Jay Leno has filed to be the conservator of his wife, Mavis Leno’s, estate following her dementia diagnosis. “Unfortunately, Mavis has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” documents filed on Friday (January 26th) state. “Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis’s physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage.” The pair met at the Comedy Store in the 1970s and were married in 1980.

ZOE KRAVITZ AND CHANNING TATUM SHARE PHOTOS OF ONE ANOTHER ON THE SET OF ‘BLINK TWICE:’ Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum both shared rare photos of one another to Instagram over the weekend. The Magic Mike actor posted black-and-white photos of Kravitz on the set of Blink Twice, her directorial debut that was originally titled Pussy Island. Supporting his fiancée, he wrote in the caption, “MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE.” Meanwhile, the High Fidelity actor also shared photos from the set of the new movie—including one of her sticking her tongue out at him. “#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd,” she wrote. It was reported late last year that the Tatum and Kravitz are engaged after two years of dating.

HALLE BAILEY RESPONDS TO CRITICS WHO SAY SHE LIED ABOUT HER PREGNANCY: On Sunday (January 28th), Halle Bailey took to X to respond to a user who said she “went out of her way to lie and gaslight” fans about her pregnancy. The Little Mermaid actor replied, “i never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

ALYSSA MILANO DEFENDS HER DECISION TO POST GOFUNDME FOR HER SON’S BASEBALL TEAM: Alyssa Milano faced some backlash from fans after sharing a link to a GoFundMe for her son’s baseball team on social media recently. She took to X on Friday (January 26th) to respond to the criticism. “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” the Charmed actor wrote. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.” She added, “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”