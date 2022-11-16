Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns And May Need Skin Grafts

Jay Leno spoke with TMZ Tuesday (November 15th) about the accident that occurred over the weekend that left him hospitalized with “serious burns.” The former Tonight Show host revealed that he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts.

Leno told the outlet he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline got on his face and hands. At the same time, a spark triggered an explosion, causing Leno to catch fire.

The 72-year-old said his friend Dave smothered the flames and stopped things from getting worse. Leno was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center, where he received treatment for his burns.