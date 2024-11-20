Jay Leno Fell Down A Hill, Hit His Head On A Rock, Is Currently Wearing An Eye Patch

Jay Leno is recovering from a fall that resulted in the 74-year-old comedian needing to wear an eye patch. He revealed to TMZ that he tumbled down a hill. “To get to it, I didn’t have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around. I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep. It’s about 60-70 feet. Let me see if I can go down the hill,’” he recalled. “I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye.” The incident occurred just before Leno’s show at Yaamava’ Casino in Southern California, prompting him to delay seeking medical attention until he finished the gig and returned to Los Angeles. “The great thing about this age [is] you don’t learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing,” he joked, referring to the 2022 accident in which he was burned by a garage gasoline fire. (People)