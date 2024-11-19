Javier Bardem To Star In ‘Cape Fear’ TV Series at Apple From Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese

Apple TV+ has greenlit a series adaptation of Cape Fear starring Javier Bardem in a lead role. Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese will executive produce. The official logline says: “A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.” The series is based on the John D. MacDonald novel The Executioners and inspired by the well-known previous adaptations from Gregory Peck (1962) and Scorsese (1991). Apple has ordered 10 episodes. Bardem, known for his Academy Award-winning role in No Country For Old Men, will also star in the upcoming Apple film F1. (Variety)