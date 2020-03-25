Javier Bardem Defends Johnny Depp in Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is getting more support in his lengthy legal battle with his ex Amber Heard, The Blast reports. Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Javier Bardem believes he is “trapped in the lies and manipulations of toxic beings.”

Heard, as fans will recall, accused Depp of abusing her. After she published an op-ed in The Washington Post that did not name him, but clearly referenced the alleged abuse, Depp sued her for $50 million, claiming her accusations were false and costing him career opportunities, including his starring role in the lucrative Pirates franchise.

Bardem went on the record saying Depp is not violent as Heard maintains, and on the contrary, is loving and respectful.

”I love Johnny. He has always been a true gentleman and an extremely generous and caring friend to my family and myself,” Bardem wrote.

“On top of that, I’ve had the gift of working with him twice and have experienced his respectful attitude towards every single member of the crew alongside his unique and hilarious sense of humor. I stand by Johnny because I have always seen and felt a true caring and loving man in him … an extraordinary and unique artist who has listened to anyone who needed his help.” Bardem wrote.

Later, he seemed to reference Heard, saying he is a victim of “lies and manipulation.”

Bardem is married to Penelope Cruz, who also stood by Depp in written testimony. His ex Winona Ryder supported him warmly in written testimony as well.