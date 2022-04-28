Jason Sudekis Didn’t Know Olivia Wilde Would Be Served With Custody Papers At CinemaCon

Jason Sudekis says he didn’t know his laywers were planning to serve Olivia Wilde with custody papers at CinemaCon.

The 38-year-old director was on stage giving a presentation about her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, on Tuesday (April 26th) night when she was served with an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.”

A spokesperson for the Ted Lasso star told Deadline Wednesday (April 27th) that “he had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Although never married, Wilde and Sudekis share two children, 8-year-old Otis and 5-year-old Daisy Josephine. The couple has been separated since late 2020.