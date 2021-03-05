Jason Sudeikis Too 'Heartbroken' To Commit

Jason Sudeikis may look like he’s moved on after his ex-fiance Olivia Wilde abruptly split from him for Harry Styles, but insiders say he “is still heartbroken.”

Fans were hoping he’d turned a page when the Ted Lasso star appeared from the same home where his girlfriend, British model Keeley Hazell, seems to live in when accepting his Golden Globe. Internet sleuths saw similar items and structure from the acceptance speech and recent videos Hazell shared on social. A source told Page Six: “Jason has not moved in with Keeley. He remains still heartbroken over Olivia and isn’t yet ready for another serious relationship.”

The source added, “Jason is very much living with his children, they have been with him the whole time while she was filming [Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles] and gallivanting with Harry [in LA].”

The 36-year-old Wilde was recently spotted at Sudeikis’ London home to hang with their kids. But on Tuesday, Hazell and Sudeikis were seen out and about, and she wore the tie-dye hoodie he sported during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.