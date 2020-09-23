Jason Priestley Shares Update on Shannen Doherty‘s Health

Shannen Doherty revealed in February that her Stage 4 cancer was back, and now, her Beverly Hills 90210 costar Jason Priestley is sharing an update on her health.

He told Australia’s Network 10: “I reach out to Shannen every few months, just to check in on her and say hi. Shannen’s a real tough girl, and Shannen’s a fighter and she’s always been a fighter. And I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can. Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits.”

When she opened up about her cancer’s return in February, she told ABC: “I’ve definitely had days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well why not me? Who else, you know? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how am I going to tell my mom, my husband Kurt Iswarienko.”

She first shared her diagnosis in 2015. In 2017, the cancer went into remission, only to have it come back in early 2020.