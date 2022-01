Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split earlier this month, but there’s still nothing but love between the Game of Thrones alum and his step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

On Wednesday (Jan. 26th), Momoa shared his support for The Batman star, writing, “So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” alongside a photo of the film’s movie poster.

Kravitz replied with, “i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies.”