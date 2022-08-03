Jason Momoa Poses As Flight Attendant On Hawaiian Airlines Flight

On Monday (August 1st), Kylee Yoshikawa posted a video to TikTok showing Jason Momoa wheeling a cart down the aisle of a plane and handing out water to passengers. “My aunty sent me this vid, i just thought i’d share,” Yoshikawa captioned the post.

Momoa was handing out what seemed to be bottles of Mananalu water, a company which he owns, on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. He had a pink flower tucked behind his left ear. Social media users say that means he’s taken.

Many people seemed to enjoy the clip. One fan called the Aquaman actor, “Aguaman.” Another commented, “Jason Mimosa.”