Jason Momoa Is Involved In Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa got in a scary accident over the weekend. TMZ reports that the Game of Thrones star was driving along Old Topanga Canyon Road on Sunday (July 24th), near the Calabasas area, when a motorcyclist driving in the opposite direction hit his car head-on.

Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the Aquaman actor was going around a curve when the motorcyclist crossed over into his lane, hitting the front, left-hand side of Momoa’s Oldsmobile muscle car.

The rider then reportedly flew off the bike, hitting the Dune actor’s windshield and landing on the other side of his car. Fortunately, the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital following the accident. Momoa is also “fine.”