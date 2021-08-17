Jason Momoa Explains How Being a Girl Dad Influences Work

Jason Momoa is sharing insight into how his daughters shape his approach to work. He stars in Netflix’s Sweet Girl, which is centered around a father-daughter relationship. He tells E! that sharing Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, and Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, with wife Lisa Bonet, helped him understand his character.

In the film, he plays a father who loses his wife to cancer; he and his daughter, played by Isabela Merced, are on a mission to get justice against a corrupt pharmaceutical company.

“My first two babies are girls,” Jason, 42, shares about getting into the mindset of his character, adding, “You know, if I was a dad that didn’t have a daughter, it would be different.”

“It’s extremely different having boys and girls, so it definitely prepared me,” he continues. “Isabela is definitely not too far off of what Lola would be like, so it made it easy.”