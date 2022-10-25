Jason Momoa Bares His Butt In Fishing Trip Video

Jason Momoa is baring it all! On Sunday (October 23rd), the Aquaman actor shared a video to his Instagram stories that revealed his bare butt.

Momoa shared photos and videos from a fishing trip he took with friends over the weekend. In some of the shots, he can be seen wearing a beige thong-like garment while fishing on a boat—leaving little to the imagination.

The Game of Thrones actor also highlighted environmentalism. Sharing a photo of himself holding a bottle of Mananalu water up to a rainbow in the sky, he wrote that he was “catching rainbows.” Momoa added, “Help stop single use plastic watter bottles and please recycle. All my aloha.”