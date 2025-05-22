Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns In Talks For ‘Street Fighter’

Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are in discussions to star in Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming Street Fighter movie, based on the popular video game. Kitao Sakurai, known for The Eric Andre Show, is set to direct, with deep involvement from Capcom and a scheduled release date of March 20, 2026. The Street Fighter franchise, originating in 1987, has had a lasting impact on fighting games, with Street Fighter 6 winning accolades in 2023. Notably, a prior film adaptation was released in 1994, and Hollywood’s interest in video game adaptations has surged with recent successes like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog. (THR)