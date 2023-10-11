Jason Momoa, Alec Baldwin, ‘Seinfeld’ + More!

DC ADDRESSES ALLEGATIONS THAT JASON MOMOA WAS DRUNK ON THE SET OF ‘AQUAMAN 2:’ A spokesperson for DC addressed the controversy surrounding the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in a statement to Variety on Tuesday (October 10th). This comes after Johnny Depp fans paid the court fees necessary to release Amber Heard’s therapist notes from the Depp v. Heard trial. “Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read in part. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.” However, according to the spokesperson, Momoa “conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. We’re excited for audiences to see the film this December.”

‘RUST’ PRODUCERS REQUIRED TO HAND OVER DOCUMENTS REVEALING ALEC BALDWIN’S ROLE ON SET: Deadline reports that Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled on Tuesday (October 10th) that Rust producers are required to hand over documents detailing Alec Baldwin’s full role on the set of the film. Prosecutors are investigating whether the 30 Rock actor “cut corners” when it came to safety on set to save money. Regarding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, special prosecutor Kari T. Morrissey said on Friday (October 6th), “This entire tragedy occurred because Rust Productions cut corners every chance they could and they hired inexperienced and ill-equipped crew members.” Baldwin could face a refiling of criminal charges.

JERRY SEINFELD TEASES ‘SEINFELD’ REUNION: According to Variety, a Seinfeld reunion may be in the works. Jerry Seinfeld told his stand-up audience in Boston over the weekend that he “has a little secret” about how the show ended. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet,” he said. “Just what you are thinking about, Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.”

VANNA WHITE WANTS PAT SAJAK’S DAUGHTER TO REPLACE HER ON ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE:’ Vanna White told E! News in a recent interview that she has someone in mind to replace her on Wheel of Fortune if she “can’t be there for some reason.” White said Pat Sajak’s 28-year-old daughter, Maggie Sajak, would be “good for our show.” She added, “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”