Jason Momoa Addresses Rumors That He And Lisa Bonet Are Back Together

Despite the rumors stating otherwise, it looks like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet will not be getting back together. The Dune star told Access Hollywood at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27th), “We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together.”

A source told Hollywood Life recently that the pair were reconciling, but no definitive statements regarding that rumor have been made until now.

“Lisa couldn’t be here, so we’re representing, me and the babies,” the Aquaman actor told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Zoe Kravitz’s The Batman.

As much as it seemed like the rumors could be true, Momoa reiterated on Sunday (March 27th), “We’re not getting back together.” But, he added, “We’re family forever.”