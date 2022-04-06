Jason Momoa Addresses Kate Beckinsale Dating Rumors

Rumors abounded about the start of a new romance when Jason Momoa gave his jacket to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars afterparty last month. However, the Dune actor is now setting the record straight.

In an interview with Extra published on Monday (April 4th), Momoa said, “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”

He continued, “She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

All this comes approximately two months after Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they were divorcing.