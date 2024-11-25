Jason Kelce To Host Late Night Talk Show For ESPN

ESPN has announced that former Philadelphia Eagles star and current Monday Night Countdown analyst Jason Kelce will host a new weekly late-night show titled They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce. It will debut in January and film in Philly, airing a few hours later on ESPN at 1 a.m. on Friday/Saturday overnights, with streaming also available on ESPN+ and YouTube. They Call It Late Night will feature some hallmarks of the format, including a live band and guest appearances from both football and entertainment personalities, but hopes to provide a fresh take on the traditional late-night talk show. (THR)