Jason David Frank, The White Lotus, Ben Affleck + More!

JASON DAVID FRANK DIES AT 49: According to CNN, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. Frank’s representative asked for privacy for the actor’s friends and family as they “come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.” His cause of death has not yet been revealed, but some outlets are reporting that it was suicide. Frank played the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the hit 1990s show, and he was an “avid mixed martial artist.”

‘THE WHITE LOTUS’ IS RENEWED FOR A THIRD SEASON: Variety reports that HBO has promptly greenlit The White Lotus for another season. The third season will feature new guests at a different White Lotus resort.

BEN AFFLECK AND MATT DAMON LAUNCH THEIR OWN PRODUCTION COMPANY: Deadline reports that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have joined forces with Redbird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale to launch their own production company called Artists Equity. The studio seeks to create “entrepreneurial partnerships” with filmmakers.

CHERYL BURKE ANNOUNCES SHE’S LEAVING ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ AFTER 26 SEASONS: Dance professional Cheryl Burke took to Instagram on Sunday (November 20th) to share that she is leaving Dancing with the Stars after 26 seasons on the show. “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write…Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars,” she wrote, saying that this is “one of the absolute hardest decisions” of her life. “This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them,” she said.

TOM CRUISE KEEPS ‘RUINING’ THE FILMING OF ‘CALL THE MIDWIFE:’ Jenny Agutter told The Mirror over the weekend that Tom Cruise is disrupting the set of the hit show Call the Midwife. “Tom Cruise keeps on ruining our filming by landing his helicopter right outside where we’re shooting,” she said. According to The New York Post, the Top Gun: Maverick star has his own pilot license and has reportedly flown his helicopter over the Call the Midwife set in Surrey, England.