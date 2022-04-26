Jared Padalecki Is ‘Lucky To Be Alive’ After ‘Bad Car Accident’

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was in a bad car accident recently, and his costar, Jensen Ackles, said he’s “lucky to be alive.”

At Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions on Sunday (April 24th), Ackles acknowledged Padalecki’s absence, saying the Walker actor was “sad he can’t be here.”

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive,” Ackles said.

He continued, “And not only that, but he’s a home recovering which — the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

The crash left Padalecki feeling like he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson,” according to Ackles.