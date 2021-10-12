Jared Leto Teargassed Amid Anti-COVID Pass Protest

Jared Leto got teargassed after getting swept up in an anti-COVID pass protest in Rome, Italy. The Oscar-winner was in Italy with his band, 30 Seconds to Mars. He hit up IG Stories to share shots, writing that he “got teargassed then called it a night”.

Protests over the green pass introduction saw more than 10,000 people take to the streets. Police arrested 12. Italy’s far-right Forza Nuova organized the protests.

He can soon be seen in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, Marvel pic Morbius, and as Adam Neumann in the WeWork series WeCrashed.