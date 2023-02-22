Jansen Panettiere, Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner + More!

A FRIEND REPORTEDLY FOUND JANSEN PANETTIERE AFTER HE DIDN’T SHOW UP FOR A MEETING: According to a report by TMZ, friends were concerned on Sunday (February 19th) when Hayden Panettiere’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, didn’t show up for a business meeting. One friend rushed over to his apartment and found him unresponsive and “sitting upright in a chair.” The friend called 911 and attempted CPR. The 28-year-old’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

DEVIN BOOKER UNFOLLOWS KENDALL JENNER AMID BAD BUNNY ROMANCE RUMORS: Devin Booker doesn’t seem to be too happy about his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner moving on with Bad Bunny. Just days after it was reported that the pair were spotted at the same restaurant, the basketball player unfollowed Jenner, according to Page Six. Booker and Jenner dated off and on for more than two years before going their separate ways in October of 2022.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND MARIAH CAREY TEAM UP IN TIKTOK WITH THEIR DAUGHTERS: On Monday (February 20th), Kim Kardashian shared a fun video to TikTok featuring her nine-year-old daughter North and Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe. Together the girls execute an adorable choreographed dance to Carey’s song “It’s A Wrap,” before their moms butt in with hairbrush microphones. “Its a wrap! But never for us!” Kardashian captioned the post.

ADAM DRIVER AND JOANNE TUCKER ARE EXPECTING BABY NUMBER TWO: Page Six reports that Adam Driver’s wife Joanne Tucker is pregnant with their second child. The couple, who were married in 2013 and have one son together, were photographed unloading groceries in New York City recently. Tucker’s baby bump could be seen under her grey sweatshirt.