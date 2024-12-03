Jane Goodall’s Life To Be Made Into A Movie By Disney, Leonardo DiCaprio

Primatologist Jane Goodall, who is celebrating her 90th birthday this year, is collaborating with Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company on a Disney-backed film based on her life. “They’re making a film about me with an actress,” she told Deadline. “I’ve seen the first draft of the script and made a lot of comments.” She will serve as a producer on the project, which will be written by Eleanor Catton (The Luminaries, Emma). The movie will highlight Goodall’s groundbreaking work with chimpanzees and her lifelong conservation efforts. DiCaprio is also a devoted activist for wildlife causes and the two have worked together many times before. (Deadline)