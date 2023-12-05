Jane Fonda, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Garner + More!

JANE FONDA CALLS FOR A CEASEFIRE IN GAZA: Jane Fonda is the latest celebrity to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Grace and Frankie actor took to Instagram on Saturday (December 2nd) and wrote, “I join with millions of others in calling for —in the words of the UN Secretary General —‘a true humanitarian ceasefire’ in Gaza.” According to AP News, at least 15,000 people have died in Gaza since the October 7th attack by Hamas, which resulted in 1,200 deaths in Israel.

VANESSA HUDGENS AND COLE TUCKER ARE MARRIED: People reports that High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens married professional baseball player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday (December 2nd). This news comes shortly after a photo of Hudgens wearing a white dress on a beach started circulating on social media. The couple were first linked in 2020 and announced in February that they were engaged.

JENNIFER GARNER DANCES WITH THE ROCKETTES AT REESE WITHERSPOON’S REQUEST: Jennifer Garner shared a funny story to Instagram on Sunday (December 3rd) about how she came to dance with the Rockettes. In a video, the Alias actor shared that her friend, Reese Witherspoon, sent her a DM urging her to “please go dance with the [Rockettes].” Since Garner was in New York City, she decided to do her best to make it happen. “And for our whole friendship I pretty much do anything she says,” Garner said. She added a video of herself dancing with the troupe. At the end, the dancers wave and say, “Merry Christmas, Reese!” Witherspoon reposted the video with the caption, “Ummm…. This might be the greatest gift I’ve ever received from this glorious, joy-seeking / dance-loving woman! Jen, you made my whole holiday season.”

NICK CANNON SAYS HE SPENDS $200,000 A YEAR AT DISNEYLAND: Nick Cannon revealed on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club that he “probably” spends about “$200,000 a year at Disneyland.” The Wild ‘N Out star has 12 kids and shared that he visits the theme park once a month. “Disneyland is expensive already off top if you’re trying to stay in the hotel,” he said. “It’s not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.” He also commented on how he “used to be an employee” and that it’s “no longer free” for him. Cannon hosted Disneyland’s Christmas morning parade from 2009 to 2019, according to BuzzFeed.