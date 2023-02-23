Jane Fonda Says She Was ‘Not The Kind Of Mother’ She Wishes She Had Been

Jane Fonda got candid about one of her biggest regrets in life during a recent interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace. The 80 for Brady star said she wishes she had been a better mother to her three kids.

“I was not the kind of mother that I wish that I had been to my children,” Fonda said. “I have great, great children. Talented. Smart. I just didn’t know how to do it.”

She added that motherhood feels clearer to her now. “I have an organization in Georgia that deals with adolescents and I’ve studied parenting. I know what it’s supposed to be now. I didn’t know then. So I’m trying to show up now.”