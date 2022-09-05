Jane Fonda Is Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Jane Fonda posted to Instagram recently to share that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” she wrote.

The Grace and Frankie star added, “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”

Diane Keaton, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, and Reese Witherspoon are among those who commented on Fonda’s post to share their support.

“We love you, Jane. You are my hero. You are a warrior. All of my life I have been in awe of all that you do. I will continue to admire the crusader you have always been and always will be,” Keaton wrote.