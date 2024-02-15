Jane Fonda Expresses ‘Concern’ For Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck In New Documentary

Jennifer Lopez is not only releasing a new album and musical film titled This Is Me … Now: A Love Story on Friday (February 16th), but the Marry Me actor also created a documentary about her creative process titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told—which is set to drop on February 27th. The documentary includes conversations with her longtime friend and Monster-in-Law costar, Jane Fonda.

“I want you to know that I don’t entirely know why, but I feel invested in you and Ben, and I really want this to work,” Fonda says in the documentary, according to Variety. “However, this is my concern. Like, it feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Lopez responds with a laugh, “That’s just us living our life.”

Fonda also expresses anxiety about the viral photos of the Gone Girl actor looking miserable at the Grammys in 2023. “I got real scared, you know, with all that shit about the Grammys and he looks unhappy and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’” she says.

Trying to assuage the Grace and Frankie actor’s fears, Lopez replies, “Nothing! He was like, ‘I’ve become the symbol of the beleaguered man.’”

According to People, the Wedding Planner actor got emotional while thanking Affleck during the premiere of This is Me…Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (February 13th). “I love you and thank you for believing in me and helping me believe in myself,” she said. “You will never know what it is to be able to share this lifetime and have you be my love. Thank you.”