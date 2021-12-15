Jana Duggar Addresses Child Endangerment Charges

website maker

Counting On alum Jana Duggar has spoken out for the first time since her misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a minor was uncovered last week. The news came just a day after her brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty in a child pornography trail.

Posting a statement to her Instagram stories Tuesday (December 14th), Duggar wrote, “I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

Duggar claims she was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children snuck outside. A passerby noticed the child and called the police. “This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed,” she wrote.