Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew Morrison, Ruby Barker + More!

JAMIE LEE CURTIS OFFICIATES HER DAUGHTER’S COSPLAY WEDDING: Today reports that on Sunday (May 29th), Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis officiated her daughter Ruby’s cosplay wedding to her partner Kynthia. The couple had an outdoor ceremony in Curtis’ backyard. Curtis posted a photo of herself with the newlyweds, captioning the post, “WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia 5/29/2022.”

MATTHEW MORRISON FIRED FROM ‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE’ FOR SENDING A CONTESTANT ‘FLIRTY’ MESSAGES: People reports that more details have emerged about Matthew Morrison’s exit from So You Think You Can Dance. A source close to the show told the publication that Morrison “had an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant.” The source continued, “They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media. She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation.”

RUBY BARKER SAYS SHE’S ‘HAPPY TO BE ALIVE’ FOLLOWING HOSPITALIZATION: According to Page Six, Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been discharged from the hospital after suffering from mental health issues. Last week, the actress posted a video to Instagram for Mental Health Awareness Month, telling fans that she wanted to be “transparent” about not doing well and that she had been hospitalized. In a video posted Monday (May 30th), Barker thanked fans for the support, announcing that she had been discharged and was doing better. “You’ve made me feel so happy to be alive,” she said.

MAMA JUNE SHANNON SECRETLY MARRIED JUSTIN STROUD: Us Weekly reports that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Mama June Shannon married her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, in secret after less than a year of dating. The pair reportedly tied the knot two months ago.