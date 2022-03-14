Jamie Lee Curtis Fully Embraces Her Body In New Film
Jamie Lee Curtis shared some meaningful messages on social media over the weekend. On Friday (March 11th) the Friday the 13th star shared a photo of herself in character from her film Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the film, she plays IRS auditor Deirdre Beaubeirdra, a role for which she said there would be “no concealing of anything.”
“In the world, there is an industry — a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry — about hiding things. Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are,” she wrote.
“My instruction to everybody was: I want there to be no concealing of anything. I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight. I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality. That was my goal. I have never felt more free creatively and physically,” she continued.
On Sunday (March 13th), Curtis also shared a post in celebration of her daughter’s birthday. “Today is the birthday of my trans daughter,” she wrote. “I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”