Jamie Lee Curtis Donates $1 Million to Wildfire Relief, Countless Celebs Lose Homes

Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Instagram that she and Christopher Guest are donating $1 million to the ongoing relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires, and coordinating with various government officials to direct resources to reputable agencies. As wildfires continue to ravage Southern California, nearly 100,000 residents have been forced to evacuate. Numerous celebrities have lost their homes, including Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam, Eugene Levy, Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, John Goodman, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges, Tina Knowles, Candy Spelling, Diane Warren, Billy Crystal, Anna Faris, Jennifer Grey, Denise Crosby, Melissa Rivers, Cary Elwes, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, James Woods, and many more. (People)