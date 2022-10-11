Jamie Lee Curtis And Other Stars React To Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Antisemitic Tweet

Many in Hollywood are outraged by the antisemitic tweet that got Kanye “Ye” West locked out of Twitter and Instagram over the weekend. Jamie Lee Curtis told Today on Monday (October 10th) that she “burst into tears,” thinking of her grandparents after reading the tweet.

West’s tweet, which has since been removed from Twitter, said that he was going to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Curtis responded to the tweet on Sunday (October 9th), writing, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

On the Today show, the Halloween actress called West’s words “abhorrent,” adding that she hopes West “gets help.”

Other stars such as John Legend, Sarah Silverman, and Jack Antonoff also slammed West for his remarks. Silverman tweeted, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”