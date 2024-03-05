Jamie Foxx To Return To ‘Beat Shazam’ After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx is set to return to the game show Beat Shazam after recovering from a life-threatening health scare. Foxx skipped the previous season to focus on his medical condition, which led to his hospitalization in April 2023.

The actor will co-host the show alongside his daughter Corinne. Beat Shazam features contestants competing to guess the titles of hit songs, with the winning team going head-to-head against Apple’s music-discovery software, Shazam. The upcoming seventh season will premiere on May 28th.

Foxx will reportedly finally reveal the details of his illness in an upcoming comedy special, though no details have been announced.