Jamie Foxx Tells Fans He Is ‘Finally Startin To Feel Like’ Himself Again

Jamie Foxx provided fans with a health update on Wednesday (August 16th), following the undisclosed “medical complication” that left him hospitalized in April and recovering for months afterwards.

The Ray actor shared a photo of himself leaning on a wall, wearing a knitted hat and sunglasses and holding a pair of red Crocs. “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…,” he wrote in the caption.

Celebrities took to the comments section to share their support. Jeremy Renner, who suffered his own near-death experience at the beginning of the year, commented, “Bless you my friend !!!” with a couple of red heart emojis. Meagan Good wrote, “Love you my Brother,” alongside prayer hands emojis.