Jamie Foxx Shares His Family's Pain and Struggle Amid COVID

Jamie Foxx is opening up about the tough times his family is going through. The 52-year-old posted a photo of his younger sister Deidra Dixon on social media, saying that the pair have been suffering “unimaginable hardships” since losing their sister DeOndra Dixon at age 36 on October 19th.

He wrote: "I would like to give a beautiful shout out to this young lady. This is my sister Deidra … over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… i've also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic."

Deidra is a hair stylist who has worked on Da 5 Bloods and Avengers: Endgame, in addition to films with her brother, like Baby Driver and Django Unchained.

"The pain has been excruciating for all of us," the Beat Shazam host continued in the post about Deidra. "But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it's not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now… @frequency11 is her IG if you would like to give her a shout #sister And she is beautiful in this picture by the way."

Foxx’s daughter Corinna Foxx commented that she’s “the best auntie in the world.”

No cause of death has been revealed for DeOndra, who was named a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.