Jamie Foxx Returns To Social Media Following ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx has returned to social media for the first time since his medical emergency on April 11th.

The Oscar winner thanked Nick Cannon for taking over hosting duties on Beat Shazam on his Instagram Story and added a post that read, “Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed.”

Foxx’s daughter Corinne announced on social media last month that her father suffered a “medical complication” and was on his way to recovery “due to quick action and great care.”