Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since ‘Medical Complication’

On Monday night (December 4th), Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since being hospitalized in April due to an undisclosed “medical complication.” The Ray actor took the stage during the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event.

“I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage],” he said, getting visibly emotional. Adding some humor, the They Cloned Tyrone actor joked, “And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there.”

Regarding his health scare, he added, “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light.”

This appearance also comes after Foxx was accused last month of sexually assaulting a woman in New York City in 2015. He has yet to comment on the accusations.