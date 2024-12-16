Jamie Foxx Hit By Glass During His Birthday Dinner At L.A. Restaurant

Jamie Foxx thanked fans for their support following an incident at his birthday dinner over the weekend where he needed stitches after someone “threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.” Foxx later shared an update on Instagram, stating that he is “too blessed to be stressed” and acknowledging the outpouring of prayers and concern from well-wishers. The altercation took place at the swanky Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, where Foxx was celebrating with his daughters and ex-partner. The glass was reportedly thrown by someone at another table, but it’s not clear why. No arrests were made following an investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department. (People)