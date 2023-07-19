Jamie Foxx, Florence Pugh, Whoopi Goldberg + More!

JAMIE FOXX HAD A PARTY TO ‘CELEBRATE BEING BETTER’ FOLLOWING ‘MEDICAL COMPLICATION:’ Jamie Foxx is celebrating his progress after being hospitalized in April due to an undisclosed “medical complication.” A source told People that he “has been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.” The source shared that the Ray actor had a party at the Chicago rehabilitation center he has been recovering at “to celebrate being better.” They added, “He is still doing some outpatient rehab though.”

FLORENCE PUGH SAYS SHE SHAVED HER HEAD TO TAKE ‘VANITY OUT OF THE PICTURE:’ Florence Pugh opened up about her new hairdo to Radio Times in a recent interview. The Don’t Worry Darling actress debuted a buzz cut during the 2023 Met Gala in May. “I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” Pugh told the outlet. “Hollywood is very glamorous,” she said, commenting on how it’s “hard for an audience to see past that.” The Oppenheimer actress added, “Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience. Vanity is gone … The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WALKS OFF ‘THE VIEW’ TO TAKE SELFIE WITH 91-YEAR-OLD FAN: On Tuesday’s (July 18th) episode of The View, the show’s co-hosts discussed Miranda Lambert shaming fans for taking selfies at one of her concerts recently. In the middle of this segment, Whoopi Goldberg walked offstage. When asked by her co-hosts where she was going, the Ghost actress said, “I’m leaving y’all,” as she walked down the stairs toward the audience. Goldberg added that she was going to “take a picture with this marvelous woman who is 91, so we’re gonna do a selfie.”

DAX SHEPARD HONORS KRISTEN BELL ON HER 43RD BIRTHDAY: Dax Shepard took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 18th) to wish his wife, Kristen Bell, a happy 43rd birthday. Sharing photos from their lives together, including one photo of the Good Place actress in her martial arts uniform, the CHiPs actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!!”