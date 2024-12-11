Jamie Foxx Finally Confirms He Suffered A Brain Bleed, Stroke In April 2023

In his new Netflix comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, the actor and comedian revealed details of his serious health issues in 2023, finally disclosing that he suffered a brain bleed and stroke while on the set of the movie Back In Action. Despite initially mistaking the symptoms for a simple headache, Foxx ended up in a coma for 20 days and had to relearn basic functions, including walking, after waking up. He credited a timely surgery for saving his life and made his first public appearance at a Critics Choice event in December 2023 after months of recuperation. The Netflix special marks his return to major projects. (Source)